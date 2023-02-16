Harlow runner meets emergency services who saved his life
A runner who had a heart attack while jogging with his daughter has met up with the police and paramedics who helped save his life.
Andrew Dickinson, 63, from Ossett in West Yorkshire, felt pain while running in Harlow in Essex on 30 December. His daughter went to get her car but by the time she returned he had collapsed.
Paramedics, two police officers and an off duty nurse helped at the scene.
"It's fantastic to get the opportunity to say thank you," Mr Dickinson said.
Mr Dickinson had been experiencing chest pain for several days, but he had attributed it to a Pilates strain.
He and his wife Margaret had travelled to Essex for a post-Christmas meet up with their daughter Amber Ingle and grandchildren.
After his pain intensified half way through the run his daughter went to get the car, but found her dad collapsed on the street and not breathing when she returned.
She dialled 999 and then provided CPR for more than five minutes before paramedics arrived.
Mr Dickinson, who spent 11 days in Basildon Hospital, said: "The last thing I remember is fastening up my running shoes and three days later I woke up in hospital.
"It's fantastic to get the opportunity to say thank you. Having worked for the police, I know this doesn't happen too often.
"The very first thing I wanted to do was shake the hands of the people who saved my life. It's the very least I can do."
Ms Ingle said: "It's really nice to meet them and have a clearer memory about what they look like, and also find out how it affected them. It's not just a job to them - they really care."
Paramedic Mark McHugh who was first at the scene said it was "great to meet Andrew and see that our work has made a difference".
