Stansted Airport: Balloon near miss recorded by Boeing 737 pilot
Pilots reported at least seven near misses with objects believed to have been balloons in UK airspace last year, according to aviation data.
A Boeing 737 pilot, taking off from London Stansted Airport in Essex on 29 September, told the UK Airprox Board they saw a "glinting object" that was 164ft (50m) from the aircraft.
The pilot was flying at 9,000ft.
An Airbus A320 captain also recorded a possible balloon or drone flying near Hatfield, Hertfordshire, on 16 July.
They said the object was "grey/silver in colour" and "almost shiny in appearance" when it passed 100-200ft (30m-61m) below the aircraft.
According to the data, analysed by the PA news agency, the pilot of another Airbus A321 saw "a small white weather balloon" while 34,000ft above Norwich on 3 June.
Meanwhile, a pilot in an EV97 light aircraft reported an object that "could have been a balloon or an egg-shaped drone" while flying over Enfield, north London, on 17 December.
Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday said the government would do "whatever it takes" to keep the UK safe from the threat of spy balloons.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is conducting a security review after the US military shot down a series of objects in Western airspace.
In October 2017, the Met Office said it "launches over 4,300 balloons every year from six locations across the UK" and is "involved in launching thousands more around the globe".
