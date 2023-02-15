M11 closes after horsebox overturns near Saffron Walden
A motorway has been partially closed after a horsebox overturned.
National Highways said he M11 in Essex was shut northbound at about 08:30 GMT between junction eight for London Stansted Airport and junction ten at Duxford in Cambridgeshire.
Traffic on the southbound carriageway was also stopped so the horse could be transferred to another vehicle.
Vehicles caught within the closure were being released via the hard shoulder, National Highways said.
