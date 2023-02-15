A12 at Chelmsford closing overnight for replacement works
A section of the A12 in Essex will be subject to overnight closures for at least a month due to maintenance work.
National Highways is due to begin work from 27 February on a £65m project to improve the dual carriageway between junction 13 at Ingatestone and junction 15 at Three Mile Hill, Chelmsford.
A series of overnight closures are scheduled between junction 13 and junction 16 for Stock.
The scheme is expected to be completed by summer 2024.
"As anyone regularly travelling on the road will know, it needs to be upgraded," said National Highways programme delivery manager Karl Brooks.
"Our work will futureproof this important route for years to come.
"We are sorry for the inconvenience this work will cause and are doing all we can to minimise disruption."
As part of a drive across England to repair ageing concrete roads, the surface is due to be stripped to the foundations before being rebuilt with recycled material and asphalt.
Replacement kerbs, a refurbished drainage system, new safety barriers and road markings are also planned.
Speed cameras, CCTV and temporary barriers are already being installed ready for the construction work, with a 40mph speed limit in place, and the lanes will also be narrower.
During the overnight closures, which are listed on the National Highways website, a diversion via the A127 and A130 is recommended.
A full weekend's closure, between junctions 13 and 16, is planned between 06:00 GMT on Friday, 24 March and 06:00 BST on Monday, 27 March.
A separate improvement project is ongoing between junction 25 at Marks Tey, near Colchester, and junction 32 at the Copdock/A14 roundabout near Ipswich.
The government's Planning Inspectorate is considering separate proposals to widen 15 miles of the A12 between Chelmsford and Colchester.
