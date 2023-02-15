Girl with cerebral palsy stuck in Southend hospital due to care dispute
A three-year-old girl with severe cerebral palsy has been in hospital for more than five months because her family say there is not an adequate care package for her at home.
Lovelle Treadwell's family said she was admitted at Southend on 9 September after suffering respiratory failure.
She was cleared for discharge on 13 October but the family want "clinically qualified" carers at home.
The NHS says it has lined up a new care provider and commissioned a review.
"The pressure it has put on us is intense," said Lovelle's father, Greg Treadwell, speaking to BBC Radio 4's PM programme.
"We can't do anything as a family and our whole life has been ripped apart by this and we want someone just to help us get her home."
Lovelle needs around-the-clock care and is at constant risk of respiratory failure as a result of oxygen complications at birth.
A company, funded by the NHS, provided a carer for the family between 22:00 and 07:00 each night at home and for eight hours during the day between Monday and Thursday.
Lovelle's parents however said they had various concerns about the care package provided and wanted medially-trained carers.
Her mother Sarah Treadwell said she needed to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation to Lovelle before she was taken into hospital.
"This time [at the point of discharge] we said 'we can't do this' because next time my little daughter, she won't make it, if we come home it will happen again and we will be in exactly the same position'," said Mr Treadwell, who is the treasurer of Southend Mencap.
The Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Board said it has "secured a new provider who is now developing an appropriate package of care".
The spokesman added: "We have commissioned an independent review to look into and understand the concerns raised about previous care arrangements.
"Our absolute priority is to continue working closely with the family to enable a safe and effective discharge from hospital."
