Chelmsford murder inquiry: Tribute to 16-year-old Andy Wood
The family of a 16-year-old boy who died after a confrontation at a playground has paid tribute to a "kind and loving young man".
Essex Police said Andy Wood was found seriously injured in Waterson Vale in Chelmsford at about 23:30 GMT on Sunday.
He died in hospital. An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
"He touched the lives of countless people," said his family.
"Andy was a kind and loving young man. His loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends."
Police described the incident as "targeted and isolated" and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
The 18-year-old suspect was still in custody being questioned.
Rex Broad, the verger at nearby St John's Church, has offered to open the building at any time of day for anyone needing support.
"My heart goes out to the parents and the family of this child," said Mr Broad, speaking to BBC Essex.
"I cannot start to imagine the pain and anguish that they must feel at this time, and if I were there with them, I would weep with them."
Daily opening hours at the church in Moulsham Street vary but its support team has invited people to light a candle in commemoration.
"We can pray for people, we can offer people an ear to listen and we can offer them, in the final analysis, the love of God and the forgiveness of Jesus Christ if that helps them with the situation they are in," Mr Broad added.
"If anyone particularly wants to go on their own, and be on their own, then I can open up the church for them [out of hours].
"We don't have the skills the police support team have, but we have a lot of love and sympathy for people if they wish to come to us."
