Canvey Island murder inquiry: Matt Portwood was stabbed in neck
A father-of-two died after being stabbed in the neck, an inquest heard.
Matt Portwood, 42, was found unresponsive in the Iceland car park on Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island, at about 01:45 GMT on 4 February.
A preliminary inquest hearing at Essex coroner's court was told his provisional cause of death was recorded as "stab wound of the neck".
Three men are in custody charged with murder, and the inquest was adjourned pending the criminal proceedings.
Jamie Lewis, 24, of Bensham Lane, Croydon, south London; Keith Aransibia, 59, of no fixed abode; and Keiron Aransibia, 28, of Evelyn Denington Road, Beckton, east London, also appeared for a separate preliminary hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.
Mr Lewis is additionally charged with sexual assault on a female and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Both Keith and Kieron Aransibia are also charged with assault.
The trio were remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing at the same court on 14 March.
