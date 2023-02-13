Rochford tree chopped down after 15-week housing protest
Contractors have chopped down a tree that was at the centre of a 15-week protest by local campaigners.
Housing developer Bloor Homes obtained a High Court injunction to move the demonstrators who set up camp at the tree in Rochford, Essex, in October.
The oak, which was subject to a tree preservation order and was estimated to be 150 years old, was felled earlier.
Bloor Homes has said the tree's removal was essential to accommodate a new road junction and a 662-home development.
"I feel broken hearted," said Leanne Dalby, a 42-year-old IT recruiter from Rochford, who was dressed as a tree and was chanting from a megaphone as the tree was felled.
"Our friend has just been destroyed in front of us. The view is empty now."
Ms Dalby said there were as many as 60 supporters at the site, through the morning, who watched the tree being felled.
The housing development for Ashingdon Road was granted planning permission following a public inquiry in January 2022.
Bloor Homes agreed to pay £67,560 in compensation for the loss of the tree and £75,000 towards tree planting nearby.
It offered the branches to the nearby Holt Farm infant and junior schools so the wood could be used for an art sculpture or as "community" seating.
Demonstrators obstructed the first attempt to fell the tree in the October half term having built a wooden platform in the branches for a protester to sleep in.
A High Court injunction, making it illegal to deliberately obstruct the felling, came into effect on 6 February.
"I feel absolutely devastated to see the sacrilege that is happening here today before our eyes," said Pat Harle, 61, from Rochford, who said he spent more than 40 nights sleeping in the tree.
"What happens here today will be measured in the future."
Sarah, another demonstrator, highlighted the need for a high volume of trees in the area that could take in carbon dioxide because of the busy road and London Southend Airport nearby.
"The tree has been protecting children to a certain degree from those emissions," said Sarah, who declined to give her full name.
"They're saying they're going to plant more trees, but the trees they're going to plant are never going to be enough to make up for this 150-year-old tree."
Ciara, 11, who was watching with her friends while wearing badger masks, said: "They're killing the tree which gives us oxygen and that tree still has hundreds of years to live."
Ms Dalby said members of the Save the Holt Farm Oak Tree group would keep a presence opposite the tree for at least another day.
Bloor Homes has pointed out that the planning inquiry accepted the tree would need to be removed to make way for the new junction.
The developer said a dedicated drop-off area for parents, with a "pedestrian guard railing" of 20m (66ft) in length, and an upgraded toucan crossing, would also be created.
Other residents living nearby in Ashingdon Road have had mixed feelings about the tree felling.
