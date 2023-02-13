Badger damage causes Leigh-on-Sea road closures
- Published
Stubborn badgers are refusing to move from their clifftop sett, which is causing damage to roads and pavements in a seaside town, a council said.
Sections of Cliff Parade in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, have been closed over safety concerns, Southend Council said.
A survey found "ongoing deterioration... caused largely by the presence of a badger sett underneath".
They cannot be moved in hibernation season and had "shown great reluctance to move" of their own accord.
In a statement on its website, the council said: "The badgers have undercut the cliff which has caused instability, and the council has not been able to carry out repairs because approval is required from Natural England to close the sett, which is not currently possible due to badger hibernation."
Cliff Parade's southside pavement between Leigh Hill and Avenue Road, and a small section of the westbound lane between the junction of Cliff Parade, Sea Reach and 13 Cliff Parade have been closed.
Steven Wakefield, the cabinet member for highways, said: "Public safety is our number one priority and until we can make safe and stabilise the road and pavement, the closure will have to remain in place.
"The council has not been able to carry out the necessary repairs to the road and pavement because the area is on top of a badger sett, and whilst we have been working with Natural England for two years to try and move the sett, the badgers have shown a great reluctance to move on."
He said the council would be able to apply for a permit from Natural England from next month, "and if approved, we are confident that we have a plan that will see the badgers safely moved on and work to repair the road and pavement start".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk