Met Police officer charged with raping woman in Southend in 2009
- Published
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with the rape of a woman 14 years ago.
PC Jordan Pascal, 33, of Basildon, Essex, is accused of the incident in Southend in 2009.
Essex Police said he worked for the force at the time but joined the Met in 2012.
He was charged on 2 February and is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on 13 March.
He is suspended from the Met's Taskforce, which is a unit made up of the territorial support group, marine policing unit, dog support and mounted branch.
Ch Supt Claire Smart, who leads the Met's Taskforce Command, said it was "important that nothing" was said that "put proceedings at risk".
