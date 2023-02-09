Woman died in M11 car and lorry crash near Harlow, police confirm

M11 in Essex near Harlow following a road closureNational Highways
Traffic queues formed on the southbound carriageway of the M11 following the crash

A woman died in a crash that closed the M11 for about eight hours, police have confirmed.

The woman's Toyota and a lorry crashed between junction seven at Harlow and junction six for the M25 on 30 January.

Essex Police said they were now in a position to confirm the Toyota driver, a 51-year-old woman, had died and that two other people were seriously injured in the crash.

They are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

