Eye socket fractured in Dartford Tunnel road rage incident
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man's eye socket was fractured in a road rage incident that started in the Dartford Tunnel.
The victim was driving through the A282 tunnel from Kent towards Essex at about 14:30 GMT on 30 January when he was involved in a "road rage" altercation with two vans, Essex Police said.
The vans followed the driver out of the tunnel and forced him to stop in a layby, where he was attacked.
The men then drove off, police said.
Essex Police said the victim, in his 20s, was attacked by three men who got out of the two vans, one of which was white and the other a grey Peugeot van.
Officers have asked anyone with information, dash cam or other footage, to get in touch.
