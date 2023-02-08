Canvey Island: Murder arrests after assaulted man dies
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man who was assaulted in Essex later died.
The victim, in his 40s, was found injured in the Iceland car park on Furtherwick Road, Canvey, at about 01:45 GMT on Saturday, police said.
Officers said they believed the assault was a "targeted attack".
A 24-year-old man from Croydon, south London, a 28-year-old man from Beckton, east London, and a 58-year-old man, of no fixed address, remain in custody.
Police said the man was attacked near The Haystack pub a short time before he was found hurt.
Det Insp Kev Hughes said: "Our investigation continues to make good progress, but I still need people with information to come forward.
"In particular I need anyone who was in The Haystack pub on Friday night into Saturday morning, who hasn't already spoken to us, to come forward.
"There were people in the pub before the assault took place and some who had gone outside at the time it happened.
"Our priority is to establish all the information we can about the fatal assault."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk