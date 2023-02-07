Mark Cavendish robbery: Two men jailed for raid at cyclist's home
Two men have been jailed for a knifepoint robbery at the home of elite cyclist Mark Cavendish.
Romario Henry, 31, of south-east London, and Ali Sesay, 28, of Kent, broke into Mr Cavendish's home in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021.
Henry, who denied the crime, was found guilty of two counts of robbery last month. Sesay pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.
Chelmsford Crown Court sentenced Henry to 15 years in prison and Sesay 20.
The court was told the balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Mr Cavendish's home and threatened to stab the Olympian.
Mr Cavendish's wife and children were in the property at the time.
Henry, of Bell Green, Lewisham, and Sesay, of Holding Street, Rainham, stole items including two Richard Mille watches with a combined value of £700,000.
Judge David Turner, sentencing, said: "This was planned, targeted, orchestrated, ruthless offending aimed at an internationally known sportsman and his wife who happened to be brand ambassadors for exceptionally valuable Richard Mille watches."
Sesay also admitted to six unrelated firearms offences and was sentenced to eight years in prison, consecutive to the 12 year prison sentence for the robbery.
