Rochford protesters leave oak tree camp as developer prepares felling
- Published
Protesters have vacated their camp at an oak tree after a 15-week demonstration.
The tree in Rochford, Essex, is due to be felled to make way for a new junction and a 662-home development.
The developer obtained a High Court injunction to remove protesters, which took effect at 09:00 GMT on Monday.
One demonstrator has left imitation police tape and an effigy at the tree, and the group's gazebo tent has been moved to the opposite side of the road.
"I can't put it into words how sad it is; it's absolutely appalling," said Leanne Dalby, a 42-year-old IT recruiter from Rochford, who is part of the Save the Holt Farm Oak Tree campaign.
The tree is thought to be about 150 years old.
The development for Ashingdon Road was granted planning permission following a public inquiry in January 2022.
The footpath at the tree, immediately outside the Holt Farm infant and junior schools, will be reduced to 3.25m (10.6ft) in width.
The developer, Bloor Homes, agreed to pay £67,560 in compensation for the loss of the tree and £75,000 on new trees nearby.
Residents fixed a wooden platform in the tree on 20 October - which they say a volunteer has slept in most nights since - and their makeshift camp obstructed contractors from felling it at their first attempt in the October half term.
Ms Dalby said demonstrators held a party at the tree on Saturday and said she was "proud" of what the protest achieved.
"Even if we lose our tree I know there are other trees that have been saved because they've seen the impact we've had," she added.
"There will be a legacy."
The injunction is due to cover the period ending 18:00 BST on 16 April, but the tree felling is scheduled for the February half term.
