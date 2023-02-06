A12 roadworks between Colchester and Ipswich will cost haulier £1k a week
- Published
A freight manager said upcoming roadworks on a major road, causing overnight diversions, would cost the company an extra £1,000 per week.
Parts of the A12 will be closed overnight in Essex and Suffolk from 6 February until 17 April.
Andrew Triolo, based at Pallet Plus near Colchester, said he would have to pay for one extra vehicle on the road each day to accommodate for delays.
National Highways said the work would increase the road's life expectancy.
Part of the northbound carriageway in Suffolk is due to close for eight hours overnight, between 6 and 10 February. Drivers will be led on a diversion to junction 56 of the A14 at Wherstead.
The southbound stretch is then due to shut overnight between 15 February and 17 April, with the exception of weekends.
'Appalled'
Mr Triolo said the firm had about 25 vehicles currently using the affected stretch up to three times a day. He said each vehicle would lose 30 minutes per trip because of the closures.
"I can't put an A12 roadworks surcharge on my invoices, so that's something we're going to have to take on the chin," said Mr Triolo, speaking to BBC Essex.
He questioned why one lane could not remain open during the works.
Mid Suffolk independent councillor Alastair McCraw, who lives in Brantham, Suffolk, said he wanted speed cameras on the diversion routes and was concerned about a lack of public consultation.
"I am appalled like everyone else," said Mr McCraw.
"The noise and the impact on rural villages, which are sometimes only feet away - it's just astonishing. People can't get to sleep."
National Highways said the maintenance programme would replace barriers and drainage, and include resurfacing and new road markings, to boost "the life expectancy of the road".
"It's essential that we keep them in a good condition to ensure reliability and safety," a spokesman added.
The government's planning inspectorate is considering separate proposals to widen 15 miles of the A12 between Chelmsford and Colchester.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk