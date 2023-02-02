Kelvedon: Multi-vehicle crash on A12 causing four mile queues
- Published
A three-vehicle crash has partially blocked the A12 in Essex, causing tailbacks of four miles.
One lane of the northbound section of the road is blocked between junction 24 Kelvedon North and junction 25 at Marks Tey and the A120.
According to Essex County Council's travel reports, traffic is slow moving with miles of queues to Kelvedon south at junction 23.
Essex & Suffolk Traffic has reported police being at the scene.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.