Aircraft damaged as it tried to land at Stansted in strong wind
- Published
An aircraft was severely damaged after losing control as it attempted to land in strong wind, investigators said.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the Challenger 604 was coming into land at London Stansted Airport in Essex on 31 January 2022.
It said the aircraft "floated above the runway at about 10ft above ground level" and "diverged off the runway".
A go-around was then executed and the aircraft diverted to London Gatwick Airport.
After successfully landing at Gatwick in East Sussex with no injuries reported, the aircraft was described by the AAIB as "severely damaged" after the left wing had made contact with the grass at Stansted after it rolled off the runway.
The AAIB said its investigation was "nearly complete" and the final report would be published later this year.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk