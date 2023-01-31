Oil terminal protesters convicted after Essex demonstration
- Published
Seven more people have been convicted after environmental protests were staged at oil terminals.
Just Stop Oil supporters occupied the Navigator Terminals in Grays, Essex, on 6 April.
A district judge found the defendants guilty of a public order offence at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court following a two-day trial.
Essex Police has said 461 protesters were arrested in the space of a fortnight in Thurrock last Easter.
The trial was one of 39 hearings in Chelmsford and Colchester, running between 23 January and 20 April, in relation to the action by Just Stop Oil supporters.
Twelve Just Stop Oil supporters were convicted in September.
The campaign group has asked the government to end all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK.
Tez Burns, 34, of Beaufort Court, Swansea, south Wales; Alexandra Mulvey, 22, of Sefton Park Road, Bristol; Rosa Sharkey, 22, of Chase Side, Enfield, north London; Oliver Stevens, 20, of Cheltenham Road, Bristol; Rik Vanhoutteghem, 62, of Macrae Road, Bristol and; Thomas Winter, 28, of Balmoral Road, Bristol, were all found guilty of aggravated trespass by obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity.
They had denied the charge.
Prosecutors said all six either climbed on to, attached or attempted to attach themselves to fuel tankers or infrastructure.
They were due to be sentenced at the same court on 6 March.
Rebecca Lockyer, 53, of Mengham Avenue, Hayling Island, Hampshire, denied one count of wilful obstruction of a highway, namely the A1090 near to Navigator Terminals - but was also found guilty.
Lockyer was not present on the second day of the trial and was sentenced in her absence with a fine of £1,885.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk