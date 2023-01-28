Essex police save man at Brentwood A12 bridge by clinging to waistband
- Published
Two police officers have been awarded commendations after they stopped a man falling from a bridge by clinging on to his trouser waistband.
Essex Police said PCs Eugene Robinson and Kyle Simmons were called to a car, stolen in a robbery, parked above the A12 near Brentwood.
The force said Mr Robinson "clung" to the man's waistband after he "jumped" over the barrier.
Chief constable Ben-Julian Harrington said it was "superb police work".
Police said the two officers, from the Brentwood Local Policing Team, spotted the man rummaging in the boot when they arrived at the Junction 12 roundabout.
The vehicle was stolen in a robbery in Romford, east London.
PC Simmons spoke to the man who "suddenly ran towards the bridge over the A12 and jumped over the barrier".
"He was trying to push off the fence and fall, but we managed to keep a hold of him," said PC Simmons.
"He was hanging over and I said, 'If you fall, you will die,' and he said, 'Yeah, I know'."
The two officers and a member of the public helped pull him to safety and he was arrested.
The force said he was a high-risk missing person from London.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk