Leigh-on-Sea: Roads campaigner plays golf in 'holes' on road
- Published
A resident has played golf in what he claims are potholes after becoming frustrated at the state of his road.
Steve Aylen, 66, got out his clubs after counting 121 apparent defects in Woodside, Leigh-on-Sea, in Essex.
"Some roads [in the area] are so bad you can't even drive down them," he said.
Southend City Council said Mr Aylen's photo "did not appear to show potholes" and encouraged residents to to report any road defects on its website.
Mr Aylen, chair of Belfairs Residents Association, said the authority had been carrying out pavement improvement works in the area since last June rather than filling in potholes on his road.
The council said it was replacing dangerous paving slabs with asphalt and relaying stretches of pavement as part of a multi-million pound programme.
It said potholes were a recess with a depth of 40mm (1.6in) and Mr Aylen's photo showed a repaired pothole that had loosened in recent weather conditions.
Resurfacing programme
Mr Aylen said: "We were getting nowhere so I started playing golf in the holes and posted the picture in two community Facebook groups.
"The support of everyone has been great, it just shows the importance of community social media.
"But the main concern now is for worse roads within 100 yards of Woodside that need more urgent attention."
Councillor Steven Wakefield, cabinet member for highways, transport and parking, said that "possibly the largest pavement and roads resurfacing programme that it had ever carried out" was under way.
"Whilst this photo does not appear to show potholes, we would encourage local residents to report road defects or roads that need resurfacing or patch work, via MySouthend," he said.
"Following years of underinvestment, we are spending more than ever fixing our highways - with 47 roads and 54 pavements due to be resurfaced this year, following on from over 90 last year."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk