Leader of bankrupt Thurrock Council admits 'systemic weaknesses'
- Published
The leader at a council that is effectively bankrupt has admitted it has "systemic weaknesses".
Thurrock Council in Essex, which has a £1.5bn debt following a series of failed investments, is being overseen by a government-appointed commissioner.
The government said this week it would consider stripping more powers from the local authority.
Conservative Thurrock leader Mark Coxshall said there was "a poor culture" at the council.
"[I was] horrified to learn from this report that our accountability structures do not appear to be lawful," said Mr Coxshall, giving his reaction in a statement at a full council meeting.
"Process and record-keeping provide an audit trail for accountability, which is absent here in Thurrock."
Essex County Council was appointed to oversee financial decisions at Thurrock.
'Brick wall'
Conservative minister Lee Rowley said on Tuesday the government in Westminster was minded to increase the commissioner's powers to include the appointment, suspension and sacking of senior staff.
Mr Coxshall, who has been in the council cabinet since 2016 and became leader in September, said on Wednesday the weaknesses were not limited to the Conservatives.
He said dealing with some council senior management was like "hitting a brick wall" and said he believed a "sea change" in how politicians and officers work with one another was needed.
The Labour opposition leader, John Kent, said his group would work with the Tories to "salvage what is salvageable" but said there was a "really strong case" for an election of every council seat in May.
"If this interim report is anything to go by, we are going to have a judgement that there was a complete failure of political and managerial leadership," said Mr Kent, speaking to BBC Essex.
"That means there needs to be an absolute clear out. It means that those Conservatives who have been running the council for the last seven years can have no role in the future."
The council, which said it already had a funding black hole of £469m, was due to publish a draft budget for 2023-24 by the end of the week.
The government is expected to decide on the next steps for Thurrock by 7 February and Essex County Council is due to submit its best value report - containing criticisms and recommendations for Thurrock - to Westminster by 17 February.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk