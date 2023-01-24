Danielle Jones murder: Stuart Campbell refused prison release
A man who murdered his 15-year-old niece has been refused release from prison by the Parole Board.
Danielle Jones disappeared while on her way to catch a bus to school in East Tilbury, Essex, on 18 June 2001.
Stuart Campbell, was jailed for life in December 2002 for her kidnap and murder. At the time he was told he would serve at least 20 years.
Danielle's mother, Linda Jones, said in 2019, she did not want him released if he did not reveal where her body was.
"We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has refused the release of Stuart Campbell following a paper review," a Parole Board spokesperson told The Sun newspaper.
The panel also refused to recommend a move to open prison.
A spokeswoman for the Parole Board confirmed in November Campbell's case had been referred to them.
"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community," the spokesperson added.
"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.
"Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."
Mrs Jones said she backed Helen's Law, named after murder victim Helen McCourt, which aims to prevent parole for killers who refuse to reveal the location of their victim's body.
In 2017, officers from Essex Police dug up garages near to where Danielle's uncle once lived, believing her body may have been buried there.
But despite a five-day search, no trace of her was found.
The force said at the time: "Sadly we have been unable to end the pain Danielle's family have continued to experience and we are no closer to knowing where Danielle is."
