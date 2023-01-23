Frinton firefighters rescue budgie behind kitchen cupboard
Fire crews were called out to rescue a "lifeline" budgie after it got stuck behind a kitchen cupboard.
Rainbow's owner called Essex Fire and Rescue Service after their pet became trapped at about 19:20 GMT on Sunday.
A crew from Frinton went to the house in Kirby Cross and removed part of the kitchen unit to free the bird.
"It might just be a budgie to some people, but Rainbow is a real lifeline to its owner," said fire station manager Paul Nash.
"We were delighted to be able to help."
