Basildon: Man run over by brother in lorry died accidentally - inquest
A man who became trapped under a lorry driven by his brother died accidentally, an inquest concluded.
Mark Potter was in a DAF articulated lorry on an industrial estate in Basildon on 4 October 2019 preparing to take it out for a test drive.
He said he had seen David Potter, 57, holding trade licence plates in his mirror, but did not know he was by the front wheels when he moved forward.
Essex's assistant coroner called it "particularly tragic".
The jury delivered its conclusion at the end of a two-day inquest in Chelmsford.
"It's particularly tragic in this case as one family member, the brother, was involved in an incident that involved his older brother," said assistant coroner Tina Harrington.
"[The family] have acted in a dignified way in what must have been, on occasion, extremely harrowing to have to listen to and to see."
The inquest heard Mark Potter drove from his home in Higham, near Rochester in Kent, to the yard in Cranes Close, Basildon, where his brother worked, to check out a lorry for sale.
Mr Potter, who had a class 1 HGV licence, said he was behind the wheel and could see from his mirror it "looked like" David was fitting trade licence plates at the back of the vehicle.
'Panicked'
He said after what seemed like "10 minutes" he switched on the engine and "crawled" forward.
"I heard a noise. It was obviously David shouting. I stopped straight away, put the handbrake on," said Mr Potter, giving evidence through tears.
"I probably panicked and shouted 'help me' and that is when I saw he was under the front."
A colleague used a forklift truck to lift the vehicle but David was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff.
The jury concluded the cause of death was by "crush asphyxiation through traumatic chest injuries".
A spokesman for his employer, Harris Commercial Repairs Limited, said: "Dave was a much-loved member of our team and is hugely missed by all.
"We hope the inquest can provide closure to the family after such a tragic accident."
Essex Police said a man from Rochester was arrested and questioned in connection with the death, but was told on 15 September 2021 he would face no further action.
