Basildon: Lorry driver ran over own brother hears inquest
A lorry driver accidentally ran over and killed his own brother at an industrial estate, an inquest heard.
It was told Mark Potter was in a DAF articulated lorry in Basildon on 4 October 2019 preparing to take it out for a test drive.
He told jurors at Essex Coroner's Court that he started to lurch it forward, but heard his brother David Potter "shouting".
The 57-year-old died from traumatic chest injuries.
Mr Potter said he drove from his home in Higham, Kent, to his brother's place of work at a yard on Cranes Close, Basildon, so he could check out a lorry for sale.
He described being "excited", having not seen his big brother for a while, and how David gave him a "hug and kiss" as they embraced.
'Lost sight of him'
Mr Potter, who had a class 1 HGV licence, said he was behind the wheel waiting for his brother to join him for the test drive.
From glancing at his mirror, he said it "looked like" David was fitting trade licence plates at the back of the vehicle.
"I lost sight of him at that point," said an emotional Mr Potter, recalling the incident through tears.
"I just thought, maybe he thought 'go on your own'."
It "seemed like ages", he said, between "five or 10 minutes" before he eventually chose to "crawl" the lorry forward.
He said: "I heard a noise. It was obviously David shouting. I stopped straight away, put the handbrake on.
"I couldn't see him. I didn't know what it was and the last place I saw him was at the back.
"I walked all the way around and by the time I got around to the front, I saw his glasses and phone on the floor and noticed he was at the front of it.
"I probably panicked and shouted 'help me' and that is when I saw he was under the front and tried to get some people to help him out."
Mr Potter's partner Kelly Spratt told jurors she remembered him "running across screaming" to the yard's main reception, saying "my brother is stuck under the lorry".
She said she dialled 999.
'Brilliant bloke'
Graham Walsh, who worked for Harris Commercial Repairs Ltd with David Potter as an HGV technician, said a colleague used a trolley jack to try lifting the lorry.
Mr Walsh said he instead grabbed a forklift truck and placed extra axle stands below the vehicle.
Jurors were told another colleague attempted to resuscitate David, but ambulance staff later pronounced him dead at the scene.
Mr Walsh said David was a "brilliant bloke".
The inquest was due to conclude on Friday.
