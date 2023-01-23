Mark Cavendish robbery: Man guilty of armed raid at cyclist's home
One man has been found guilty of a knifepoint robbery at the family home of elite cyclist Mark Cavendish.
Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green in Lewisham, south-east London, broke into Mr Cavendish's home in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021.
The 31-year-old was found guilty of two counts of robbery and will be sentenced on 7 February
Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, was found not guilty by the same jury.
Henry was convicted of two counts of robbery by a majority verdict of 10 jurors to two, following 14 hours and 35 minutes of deliberation at Chelmsford Crown Court.
Ali Sesay, 28 of Holding Street in Rainham, Kent, had already pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing.
Jurors were told how a group of masked intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, worth a combined £700,000, as well as phones and a Louis Vuitton suitcase.
They were told that one suspect held a "Rambo-style" knife to the 37-year-old athlete's throat.
The trial was told a fourth and fifth suspect, Jo Jobson and George Goddard, were still at large.
