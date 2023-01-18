Mark Cavendish family 'terrorised' in Essex robbery, trial told
Elite cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta were "terrorised in their own home" by balaclava-clad raiders wielding knives, a court has been told.
Prosecutors have said the athlete was threatened at knifepoint in front of his three-year-old son at the house in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021.
Two men are on trial and each deny two counts of robbery.
Closing his case, prosecutor Edward Renvoize said the "professionalism of the job is beyond question".
"[The case is] quite simply about a family being terrorised in their own home," he added.
The trial at Chelmsford Crown Court has been told the men made off with Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, as well as phones and a Louis Vuitton suitcase.
Mr Renvoize said the intruders "appeared not to have got the watch they wanted" but "did make off with what they could".
Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, and Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, deny two counts of robbery.
Ali Sesay, 28, of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent, has already admitted two counts of robbery.
The prosecutor cast doubt on Wednesday over Mr Okorosobo's claim he was not at the house in Ongar in the early hours of 27 November, despite his mobile phone connecting to cell masts in the area.
The defendant also said he could not walk properly at the time, because of being stabbed in the leg two months previous, but Mr Renvoize claimed that none of the individuals visible in CCTV displayed evidence of injuries.
Mr Henry admitted he was at the scene in the Mercedes Benz car, but was not aware of a robbery taking place having been "out of it" and "so messed up" after taking drugs.
The prosecutor questioned why Sesay would have "agreed to take inebriated Mr Henry along for the ride".
Jurors were told a fourth and fifth suspect, Jo Jobson and George Goddard, remained at large.
The trial continues with the defence barrister due to give his closing speech, before the judge summed up the trial evidence and sent the jury out to deliberate on their verdicts.
