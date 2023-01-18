Chelmsford school that banned hugging appears to backtrack
A secondary school that banned students from having any physical contact has seemingly backtracked on its policy.
Parents at Hylands School in Chelmsford were told in a letter it "did not tolerate" physical contact including "hugging" and "holding hands".
In a second letter sent a week later, families were told that hugging was expected if children needed "emotional support" from friends.
The school has been contacted for comment.
'Compassion'
Executive head teacher Maggie Callaghan said the original letter, sent on 9 January and seen by the BBC, received "positive feedback from parents and pupils alike".
The correspondence, first reported by Essex Live, also told families it did not "allow romantic relationships" on site.
In a follow-up letter sent on Monday, also seen by the BBC, Ms Callaghan said she wanted to "clarify" a few points.
"Your children, with your consent, are of course able to have relationships. Our stance is that in school the focus should be on learning and progress," she said.
"If your child is hurt, upset or needing emotional support, we would expect their friends - an important support network - to act with compassion and kindness, for example; a hug; an arm around the shoulders or seeking support from a staff member.
"For us, 'hands off' is to ensure that all young people are in a position to feel safe in school without anyone invading their personal space or them receiving unwanted physical interaction."
She went on to write that the school had "spoken to our students" to clarify expectations and answer questions.
A parent of a Year 8 student, who did not want to be named, said his daughter had been given a detention after she put her arm around a friend who was crying.
He told the BBC: "[It's] ironic seeing as she is currently learning about being understanding towards other people, and their emotions, in class."
A second Essex school - Southchurch High School in Southend, which is operated by a different academy trust - also told families in a letter that "students are not allowed to touch each other", unless during performing arts, sport and PE.
