Freezing flood water closes A12 northbound in Essex
Drivers have been advised to plan alternative journeys after a major trunk road was closed because of flooding and the threat of ice.
The A12 northbound carriageway in Essex between junction 12 near Mountnessing and junction 14 at Margaretting was shut this morning.
National Highways said a drainage carrier pipe became blocked in the sub-zero temperatures.
A spokesman said it caused water to "gush" on to the road and then freeze.
National Highways advised drivers travelling from further afield to use the M11 to get to north Essex, and that they road was likely to be closed overnight and to check its online traffic information map.
Crews said they would build a bund wall around the pipe with sandbags, and then use a high-pressure jet hose to clear the blockage.
Motorists were asked to exit the A12 at the junction 12 (Marylands interchange), and use the B1002, before re-joining the A12 at junction 15 (Three Mile Hill near Chelmsford).
