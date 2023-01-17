Yellow weather warning issued for ice in East of England
An overnight yellow weather warning for ice has been issued across parts of the East of England by the Met Office.
The warning, in place from 18:00 until 10:00 GMT on Wednesday, covers areas of Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and Suffolk.
The weather service said ice was likely to cause difficult driving conditions.
"Following the recent very wet weather, sub-zero temperatures overnight will mean that any water seeping on to roads will continue to freeze," it said.
Injuries could occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces and there could be icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, it added.
