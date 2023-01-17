Draining of Harlow pond where human remains found concludes
- Published
The draining of a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has concluded, a police force said.
The remains of Phillip Lewis, 59, who lived in Harlow, Essex, were recovered from Oakwood Pond in the town.
Essex Police said Lee Clarke, 55, charged with murder, had been remanded in custody to appear in court in March.
The force said the pond was drained to gather further evidence. It said searches and inquiries were still taking place across Harlow.
It said the investigation had "remained a priority for Essex Police over the last fortnight".
Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Following the charge of a man in connection with this investigation, inquiries have been continuing in order to secure justice for Phillip's family.
"We are so grateful for the support we have received from the public, particularly the community in Harlow.
"We are still asking for anyone who hasn't contacted us but has any information which could help to get in touch."
Police said members of the public may continue to notice the presence of specialist officers as inquiries continued.
The force said a second man, a 23-year-old man from Harlow arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, had been released on bail while inquiries continued.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk