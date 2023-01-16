Maldon Tesco petrol station closes for repairs after roof collapse
- Published
A fuel station in Essex has been forced to close after part of its forecourt roof appeared to collapse following heavy rainfall.
The canopy at the Tesco Extra in Maldon gave way on Saturday evening.
The retailer said no one was injured in the incident and the garage was now closed for repairs.
A Tesco spokesman said: "We'll keep the community updated on a reopening date and apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused."
Chris, who lives and works in the town but who did not want to give his surname, said it appeared a blocked drain pipe had caused water to collect on the roof.
"A lot of people were turning up to get petrol, but were immediately turning around when they saw the damage.
"It certainly looked like it wasn't going to be reopened any time soon," he added.
