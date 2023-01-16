Rayleigh mother and son stored £800k in cocaine and ketamine
A mother and son have been jailed for conspiring to supply class A drugs estimated to be worth £800,000.
Essex Police found 4kg (9lb) of cocaine in Tye Cook's car after he was stopped on the A127 at Rayleigh on 19 May.
They found an extra 4kg in ketamine and 3kg more in cocaine when they searched the home he shared with his mother in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh.
Cook, 30, was jailed for six years and nine months and Jane Cook, 50, was given three years and nine months.
"This was a huge amount of drugs that could not be allowed to hit the streets; the long-term harm to our communities would have been irreparable," said Det Insp Yoni Adler.
"Both Tye Cook and Jane Cook will no longer be able to cause harm to our residents and have rightly been jailed for their part in attempting to supply drugs."
Police said they found a further 60g in cannabis at their home.
On Friday, the pair pleaded guilty at Southend Crown Court to four counts of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, acquiring to use/possess criminal property, and possession with intent to supply a drug of class B.
