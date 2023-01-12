Dreamboys founder jailed for axe attack on wife at Stock home
The founder of the Dreamboys stripper group has been jailed for 27 years for the attempted murder of his wife.
David Richards, 42, attacked Alex Alam with an axe at her home in Stock, Essex, on 3 April, after the breakdown of their relationship.
The 32-year-old suffered a fractured skull and cuts in the "bloodbath" that ensued, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.
Judge David Turner KC described Richards as "obsessive", with a "jealous mindset".
He praised Ms Alam for "courageously" attending the sentencing hearing on Thursday.
In her victim impact statement, read to the court by prosecutor William Carter, Ms Alam said: "I've been utterly betrayed beyond belief by the person I chose to have children with, turning my life upside down.
"The scars are a constant reminder of what he did to me."
Richards, of no fixed address, appeared by video-link from Chelmsford Prison.
Mr Carter told the court that Richards took an axe, dry suit and cable ties to the property, proving there was "clearly pre-meditation on the night".
Judge Turner told Richards the events were a "hideous culmination of the breakdown some 18 months earlier of your family relationships".
"Your dream home, family and lifestyle to which you had aspired had very sadly unravelled and left you depressed, isolated and angry," the judge said.
He said Richards "stalked and monitored the home and Ms Alam before that night", adding: "This crime was planned and prepared for."
'Gravely wounded'
Essex Police said that when Richards stepped out to try and find Ms Alam's phone, she was able to free herself, lock her doors and call for help.
The judge told Richards: "You tried to break into the house, axe in hand, and were only thwarted when the front door held.
"You left her bleeding and gravely wounded."
Allan Goh, mitigating, asked the judge to consider the "highly emotional and stressful circumstances [Richards] found himself in at the relevant period".
The court heard he was of previous good character.
Richards was found guilty following an earlier trial of attempted murder. He was also convicted of breaching a non-molestation order.
He was also served a restraining order until further notice.
