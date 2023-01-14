Harlow charity says there is nowhere to place homeless
- Published
The boss of a homeless charity said there had been an increase in demand due to "a real shortage of quality supported accommodation".
Kerrie Eastman, chief executive of Streets2Homes in Harlow, Essex, said the town was in a housing crisis.
Figures from charity Shelter said Harlow was the third worst area in the East of England for the number of people without permanent accommodation.
Harlow Council said it was working with Streets2Homes to tackle the issue.
Ms Eastman said the charity had seen a 50% increase in homelessness in the town in the past 12 months.
"There's no doubt we are in a housing crisis," she said. "There is a real shortage of quality supported accommodation.
"Harlow has a lot of temporary accommodation that's used by people out of the area. A lot of our hotels have also been commissioned by the Home Office."
'We share concerns'
New research from Shelter shows more than 17,000 people are recorded as homeless in the East of England.
Harlow has the third highest number of homeless people with 615, behind Basildon with 1,517 people and Luton with 3,443.
Harlow Council said: "We share the concerns of Streets2Homes who we work very closely with.
"The council will receive over £500,000 this year to help prevent homelessness and provide accommodation for those in need."
It said it was building new council housing, but added "other councils, particularly London boroughs, have been placing households in Harlow" due to the high cost of housing in the capital.
Streets2Homes runs a day centre that provides hot meals and a place for people to stay warm and socialise.
"I live in a shed in my friend's back garden," said attendee Dwayne.
"I always come here. I come here to see everyone, sit, chat and have a cup of tea."
Another attendee, Simon, said the charity provided accommodation after a divorce led to him sofa surfing.
Ian said he was also helped by the charity and recently celebrated a year drug-free.
He was housed in temporary accommodation in April, but soon hopes to be living independently.
"It's given me my life back," he said.
"I was on the path to a slow death and I'm living a better life because they have given me what I needed and not what I wanted."
A government spokesperson said: "Councils have a duty to ensure no family is left without a roof over their heads. That is why we've given them £366m this year to help prevent evictions, support to pay deposits and provide temporary housing.
"Temporary accommodation is always a last resort. Over half a million households have been prevented from becoming homeless since 2018 through the Homelessness Reduction Act."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk