Essex Police make direct appeal to missing couple with newborn baby
- Published
Community police officers say they have visited every hotel across an entire district in the search for a missing couple and their newborn baby.
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon left their vehicle when it broke down on the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.
A CCTV image, believed to be of Ms Marten at Harwich Port in Essex, was released on Saturday.
Essex Police said it had checked every hotel and B&B in the Colchester district on Monday night.
The force took over the investigation earlier that day and said there were a "number of confirmed sightings" from across the city.
Det Ch Insp Rob Huddleston said officers wanted to check the pair and their baby were "OK", because medical professionals had not assessed the baby since it was born last week.
"We are really concerned for both the baby and Constance," he told BBC Essex.
"I would really appeal to you to come forward.
"We want to make sure your baby has the best start in life; is fit and healthy; that Constance is fit and healthy; and that Mark is OK too."
Mr Huddleston said the force communicated with public transport providers, CCTV operators and taxi companies as part of the search.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk