Westcliff-on-Sea care homes rated inadequate for second time
Two nursing homes in a seaside town have been rated inadequate by a health watchdog for the second time in a year.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) revisited the two homes in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, to assess whether improvements had been made after an inadequate rating earlier last year.
It said the latest inspections found the quality of care had "deteriorated" and they remained in special measures.
Health and Home (Essex), which runs the homes, has been approached for comment.
CQC said both homes, Alexander House Private Nursing Home and Ravensmere Rest Home, cared for people needing nursing or personal care, including people with learning disabilities and autistic people.
It said it was "unacceptable" that inspectors found worse care on their latest inspections.
Debbie Ivanova, CQC's director for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said, however, no-one was at risk of harm in the two services as no-one was currently receiving care from them.
She said: "Where we find standards of care fall below those people have a right to expect, we do not hesitate to take action to protect people.
"While we are taking regulatory action in respect of these services, we cannot provide further detail at the moment due to legal restrictions."
Findings at the inspection, carried out in October, at Alexander House Private Nursing Home included:
- There were not enough staff to adequately support people to have a fulfilling and meaningful everyday life
- Some people's nutritional needs were not being met in line with their care needs or care plan
- People were not protected from poor care and abuse
The CQC said, however, suitable arrangements were in place to ensure the proper and safe use of medicines.
At Ravensmere Rest Home, it found:
- Risk management was poor, and staff did not have adequate guidance to support people safely
- Staff did not always understand how to protect people from poor care and abuse
- Not all staff were appropriately skilled to meet people's needs and keep them safe
- People were supported by staff who did not understand best practice in relation to people with a learning disability and autistic people
The CQC said while the homes were not currently providing care to anyone, they were not deregistered or considered closed.
It said they would remain under review and had six months to make improvements.
Both homes had also previously been put in special measures in 2019.
