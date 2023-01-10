Saul Murray: Luton man killed after posting Rolex photos
- Published
A man has been convicted of murdering a "hard-working" father who was drugged with the sedative GHB.
A trial heard how Saul Murray, 33, was killed at his flat in Luton on 27 February last year after posing on Instagram with Rolex watches.
A jury found Ikem Affia, 31, of Shore Place, Hackney, east London, guilty of murder and conspiracy to rob.
Three other defendants were found guilty of conspiracy to rob and manslaughter.
Luton Crown Court heard how defendant Surpreet Dhillon contacted Mr Murray on Instagram on 9 February - shortly after he posted the pictures - before messaging over Whatsapp.
Prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff KC told jurors that Dhillon and co-defendant Temidayo Awe met the victim outside his flat in New Town Street, shared brandy with him inside and gave him GHB "to knock him out".
She said "some degree of sexual activity" took place.
"They went to steal items from Mr Murray that they believed were of high value," she said.
Affia and the fourth defendant, Cleon Brown, later joined the women in the flat and the prosecution said Mr Murray was fatally injured in the following 20 minutes.
Ms Bickerstaff said Mr Murray was "hobbling and completely naked" when he collapsed outside his flat moments after the defendants fled.
A post mortem examination found he died of blood loss from a deep wound to his thigh.
Dhillon and Awe admitted previously to "setting up men and stealing items" while victims slept.
Dhillon, 35, of Carnarvon Road, Stratford, east London, Temidayo Awe, 21, of Saunders Street, Gillingham, Kent, and Cleon Brown, 29, of King Edward's Road, South Hackney, east London, were convicted of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob following the 10-week trial.
Affia was also found guilty of possessing a bladed article.
Judge Michael Simon was expected to sentence all four, who were remanded in custody, at a later date.
In a tribute after his death, Mr Murray's family said Saul was a "beautiful soul" and a "loving father" who was "hard working" and "loved his children".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk