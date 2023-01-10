Tributes paid to motorcyclist killed in Great Bentley collision
- Published
Relatives of a motorcyclist killed in a collision with a car have described him as "amazing and larger than life".
Paul Collingridge, 28, from Clacton, Essex, died at the scene of the crash in Colchester Road, Great Bentley at 06:45 GMT on 6 December.
Essex Police said no arrests had been made as part of the inquiry and again appealed for witnesses to come forward.
His family said: "Paul was the purest soul and you couldn't wish to meet a better man."
The statement read: "Our beautiful, amazing, larger than life, honest talking, gym, Marvel, Pokémon and airsoft-obsessed, loyal best friend, rock and very much loved fiancé, son, brother and uncle Paul".
"We can't even put into words the amount of love we have for you, and we can't begin to imagine how we're going to live this life without you."
