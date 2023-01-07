Timothy Hatcher: Kidnap arrest in missing Chelmsford pensioner probe
A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap following the disappearance of a vulnerable pensioner.
Timothy Hatcher, 69, from Chelmsford, who receives support from carers multiple times a day, was last seen in the Co-op in Meadgate Avenue on 18 December and reported missing two days later.
Essex Police detained a 50-year-old man who has since been released on bail.
The force has appealed for the public's help to locate him.
Detectives said widespread searches in and around Chelmsford had taken place in its investigation, including making CCTV inquiries, analysing phone and financial data, and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.
Det Supt Scott Egerton, of the force, said officers remained "incredibly concerned" for Mr Hatcher's welfare.
"We have a team of officers working round the clock in order to piece together Timothy's known movements, including aspects of his financial life and his phone use," he said.
"Unfortunately, at this stage he remains missing and we continue to focus a great deal of effort in trying to locate him.
"The eyes and ears of the public are incredibly important to this investigation and I would urge anyone who believes they could have information on Timothy's whereabouts - no matter how small that is - to please contact us."
The force has asked people to check door bell and CCTV footage, dating back to 18 December, and has called for anyone with any information to get in touch.
