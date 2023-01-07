Timothy Hatcher: Kidnap arrest in missing Chelmsford pensioner probe
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap following the disappearance of a vulnerable pensioner.
Timothy Hatcher, 69, from Chelmsford, who receives support from carers multiple times a day, was last seen in the Co-op in Meadgate Avenue on 18 December and reported missing two days later.
Essex Police said a 50-year-old man had been detained.
The force said officers remained "open-minded" about why he had gone missing.
Detectives said widespread searches in and around Chelmsford had taken place in its investigation, including making CCTV inquiries, analysing phone and financial data, and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.
Det Supt Scott Egerton, of the force, said: "Concerns for him grow with each passing day that he's not been found.
"We remain open-minded about why Timothy has gone missing, what's happened to him, and where he is.
"We believe there may be new possibilities for people to see or recognise something unusual as they go about their daily lives as they return to work, start taking their children back to school and taking journeys they may not have done over the Christmas period."
The force has asked people to check door bell and CCTV footage, dating back to 18 December, and has called for anyone with any information to get in touch.
