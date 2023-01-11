Mum of Essex teenager calls for better autism and mental health care
The mother of an autistic teenager who died days after he was discharged from a mental health unit said she fears more deaths will occur.
Chris Nota, 19, from Southend-on-Sea, died on 8 July 2020 after falling from a bridge.
A coroner said a lack of awareness in mental health services about the "increased" risk behaviour in people with autism contributed to his death.
Julia Hopper said vulnerable people "will die because of the same issue".
She said her son "meant absolutely everything" to her and his loss made her feel like "my life had been ripped away too".
She was critical of her son's treatment and a lack of communication from Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT), who were responsible for her son's care.
An the inquest into Mr Nota's death, coroner Sean Horstead described Ms Hopper as an "under-employed resource" when it came to contributing to her son's risk assessments, safeguarding, care plans and capacity assessments.
Since her son's death, Ms Hopper has campaigned with other bereaved families for better treatment for people with autism suffering mental health issues, and called for a statutory public inquiry into Essex mental health services.
She said: "It feels to me like there were a million chances to get it right, or even attempt to get it right and yet a million chances were squandered in my eyes. And it's incomprehensible. It takes so much more than one mistake to fail someone.
Part of the failure, she believes, lies in the trust who "shut off communication" and ignored her concerns her son was going to take his own life.
'Something sinister'
Mr Nota made two suicide attempts while under the trust's care which Ms Hopper only found out in files she read after he died, which she said was "horrifying".
"I can't begin to describe the feeling [of being ignored by services] because it is like being in a horror movie, cut off from the person you love, who you know is suffering and who is very high risk," she said.
She said she felt she was "treated like I was the enemy, something sinister, an obstacle."
It created an "added terror" knowing she had been "cut out" of sharing what she knew of her son's behaviours and feelings to those caring for him in hospital, she said.
She said it made her "believe things were going to go very badly from day one".
Mr Nota was discharged from a mental health unit despite his mother raising concerns it was not safe.
During the three months he was under the supervision of mental health services, Ms Hopper said she felt like she "had to leave a paper trial" in case the worst happened.
"I didn't ever want to believe I would be looking back at it now, at an inquest," she said.
"It's useful but to have to have the presence of mind to write it down and say I know what's going to happen is terrifying."
Concluding the inquest, Mr Horstead said there were "significant concerns" about the "fundamental misunderstanding of the vulnerability of those suffering autism spectrum disorder" in relation to suicidal ideation and risk behaviour, in terms of ambivalence to their own safety.
He said there had been a "lack of autism-focused approach" to risk assessments and care planning and that safety concerns had not been shared by medical staff.
'Public inquiry'
Ms Hopper agreed that her son was failed by clinicians who did not understand his needs, behaviours or presentation as a person with autism.
She said she believed carers and parents needed to be consulted as they may be in a better position to notice the nuances in the patient's behaviour and read between the lines to identify risk.
She said: "There are no shortage of people like Christopher, he wasn't a one off".
Going forward she wants there to be a statutory inquiry and specific training for mental health care staff on how autism can mask the risk level of a person with mental health concerns.
She said: "Christopher's inquest has shown we need to dig very deep to really get to the root of what's going on, we need that statutory public inquiry.
"We need far more stringent laws which will help us to enforce our rights as vulnerable patients and their carers at times of great risks," she said.
Ms Hopper added that no one "who really understands autism is going to take an answer on face value".
She said: "Autistic people, we know, when they're unwell for example they can mask it and that places a great risk. They will say they're fine because they want everyone to go away and they're too overwhelmed. "
"There are vulnerable people today, right now who are going to die because of the same issue."
Mr Horstead said he believed the lack of understanding regarding autism and the impact on mental health was not relegated to Essex alone but instead likely a national issue.
After the inquest a spokesman for EPUT said the trust had already put in place "a number of measures to improve the care we provide for people who have autism or a learning disability."
