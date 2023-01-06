Southend council defends 5% tax rise in 'toughest budget for decade'
A council leader has defended a proposed 5% tax increase which would raise £5m - but mean households pay an extra £70 a year.
The Labour-led Southend-on-Sea City Council blamed rising inflation and "demand in adult social care".
It unveiled its "toughest draft budget for a decade", which including a string of austerity measures.
The plan, for 2023-24, also proposed a 10% increase in fees for services such as car parking and funerals.
"We are having to take some really tough decisions whilst remaining committed to protecting the most vulnerable people in our city," said the authority's Labour leader Stephen George.
He added: "No councillor wants to raise council tax and fees and charges, or make savings, but councils are in the unenviable position of needing to do both."
Conservative chancellor Jeremy Hunt told local authorities in November they could increase council tax by a maximum of 5%.
'Pressures'
The proposal would mean a £1.32 increase per week for a Band C home in Southend.
An approximate 10% increase in fees, for services such as funerals, would mean the cost of cremations rising from £915 to £1,000.
The paper also proposes paying £7.9m to the social housing provider South Essex Homes, which it said was raising service charges by almost 45% and heating charges for sheltered housing tenants by 104%.
Among the budget's cost-cutting measures includes a plan to close the bus station building, based near The Royals shopping centre, which offers toilet facilities until 23:00.
The report said the station costs £200,000 per year to run and had been subject to antisocial behaviour.
The council said all the proposals add up to a net base budget of £144m and would help address a £29m deficit that was predicted by 2027/28.
The administration, made up of Labour, Liberal Democrat and Independent members, also blamed "years" of cuts in funding from central government.
Councillors will need to rubber stamp the budget at a meeting on 23 February.
The Conservative opposition has been contacted for comment.
