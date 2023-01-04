Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins

Oakwood Pond in Harlow is being drained after human remains were discovered there at the weekend

Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation.

Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday.

Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has been a complicated process but completely necessary to gather evidence for this investigation.

Police were called out after reports of a suspicious object in the water.

The Harlow pond, which is close to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, is now a crime scene

"We have been working closely with the Environment Agency, Natural England and Harlow District Council to ensure that no wildlife is harmed during this process," Det Supt Kirby said.

"Once this draining work has taken place, we will continue to search the area and the cordons will remain in place for the next few days."

He said previously that it was too early to identify any characteristics, such as age, sex or ethnicity, or whether it was connected to any ongoing missing person or murder inquiry.

Witnesses had previously reported the remains had been there for some weeks.

Forensic test results on the remains are expected in the coming days.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or CCTV and dash cam footage related to this incident.

