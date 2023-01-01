Basildon man seriously injured in burglary in his home
A man was seriously injured after he was attacked by intruders in his home, police said.
Essex Police said the victim was at his home in Whitmore Way, Basildon, when the two suspects entered the property at about 11:00 GMT on Saturday.
The force said the victim was threatened with weapons and assaulted before he managed to escape and run to a nearby pub for help.
Police arrested two men on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
The force said both men were in custody for questioning.
It said officers were able to provide medical support to the victim, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
'Quickly detained'
Meanwhile, other officers began to patrol the area and, after locating two men matching the suspects' description, arrested the pair following a pursuit on foot.
Police said items stolen during the burglary were located and recovered.
Sgt Kirsty Flynn, from Basildon Local Policing Team, said: "Our team acted quickly from this call coming in making sure that, not only was the victim safeguarded but the public weren't put at risk.
"Two suspects who matched the description were located nearby and, despite trying to run away from our officers, were quickly detained and arrested.
"It took just 16 minutes from the report being made to both suspects being on their way to custody."
