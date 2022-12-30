New Year Honours 2023: Essex mum who set up hospice gets BEM
A mother-of-three who set up a hospice charity for young adults in memory of her son has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).
Jonathan Whiffin, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy, died aged 18.
Denise Whiffin, from Chelmsford, founded the J's Hospice two years later, which was believed to be the first in England for 16-40s only.
She is one of 23 people living in Essex who are on King Charles's III's first New Year Honours list.
"I am really pleased, obviously, and humbled, but we couldn't have done any of this without people helping us out along the way," said Ms Whiffin, 71.
"I thought it was a scam when the email came through from the Cabinet Office.
"I think because I don't use the computer that much I said to my husband 'don't do anything about that, I'll ring the number on the email in the morning'."
Ms Whiffin, originally from Lancashire, was a hospital technician in microbiology and virology, before caring full-time for Jonathan up until his death in 2002.
'Big difference'
She founded the Chelmsford charity because her teenage son was sharing hospice care with young children and babies.
The J's specialised in outreach trips that included taking patients in their wheelchairs up the O2 in Greenwich, out nightclubbing and "down the pub".
The charity, which looked after about 120 patients, merged with Havens Hospices in 2017.
"Those trips made such a big difference to them," said Ms Whiffin, who still fundraises for charities.
"A children's hospice can be the happiest place on earth but sometimes we forget that children grow up into young people and young people do things differently to what people in their 50s and 60s would do."
Angela Clarke, the chief executive officer at the RAFFA International Development Agency, was also awarded a BEM for services to the "Windrush Generation" of post-war immigrants.
Ms Clarke, from Grays, was an ambassador for the Home Office Engagement Team, and supported individuals with settled status and compensation.
The 58-year-old was part of the Wendy Williams review following the 2017 scandal where many people who had lived in the UK for decades were told they were here illegally.
"I am overwhelmed and humbled at the same time because I feel like I'm being rewarded for something I love doing," said Ms Clarke, who is also a qualified psychologist and psychotherapist.
"When you're looking at something like the Windrush scandal, and dealing with the hurt and the trauma affecting predominantly people of colour, it is hard to build trust.
"There needs to be a level of authenticity and I need to be able to say what I see and be that bridge between the community and government agencies."
Terry Jewell, an Essex County Fire and Rescue Service station manager, has been appointed MBE for voluntary work with the UK's international search and rescue team (UKISAR).
The Harwich firefighter has been deployed to Indonesia, Haiti and Nepal, and on the flight home from rescue work in New Zealand, helped save the life of a fellow passenger who was experiencing a medical emergency.
Others living in Essex who have been recognised include:
- Prof Deborah Sturdy OBE, from Brentwood, for services to social care. She is the government's chief nurse for adult social care
- Jane Mary Bass OBE, from Witham, chief executive officer at Connected Learning Multi-Academy Trust, for services to education
- Rashid Begum OBE, from Chelmsford, acting deputy director at the Home Office, awarded for public service
- Fukhera Khalid OBE, of Great Warley, managing director at Elbrook Cash & Carry, for services to business, to charity and to the community in north London
- Karen Rhodes-German OBE, of Hockley, head of payment strategy at HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), for public service
- Simon Bullimore MBE, of Manningtree, for services to the community in Mistley
- Charlotte Claughton MBE, from Billericay, senior project leader for the refurbishment of the Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament, for services to Parliament
- Suzanne Grimmer MBE, from Elsenham, Met Police detective inspector, for services to policing
- Syed Khaja Mohi Moinuddin MBE, of Westcliff-on-Sea, customs co-operation agreements lead at HMRC, for public service
- Simon Moring MBE, from Ongar, Met Police detective superintendent, for services to health and wellbeing
- Major David Swann, TD (Territorial Dedication), from Chelmsford, is now also appointed MBE for services to veterans in his role as county chairman of the Royal British Legion in Essex
- Dr Wirinder Bhatiani BEM, of Birchanger, chair of the NHS Bolton Clinical Commissioning Group, for services to health and to diversity in Greater Manchester
- Jean Church BEM, from Waltham Abbey, for services to the community in the town
- Kelly Coombs BEM, for services to the community in Southminster during Covid-19
- Nicholas Cross BEM, of Colchester, a West Wiltshire Sailing Association instructor, for services to young people and to charity
- Marjorie Culham BEM, from Colchester, a Guide Dogs Association fundraiser, for voluntary and charitable services to people with visual impairments
- Kevin Lincoln BEM, of Epping, volunteer at Tottenham Community Sports Centre, for services to sport and to the community in Haringey
- Russell Lord BEM, of Billericay, for services to charity
- Keiron Moir BEM, from Manningtree, a scout leader, for services to young people
Det Supt Neil Pudney, of Essex Police and head of investigations in its crime and public protection command, has been awarded a King's Police Medal for services to policing and for supporting victims of crime.
Artist and TV presenter Grayson Perry, who grew up in the county and created A House for Essex in Wrabness, has been knighted.
