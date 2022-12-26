Dog 'may have started fire' by switching hairdryer on
Firefighters have said a "freak" bedroom fire was seemingly started by a dog.
Two crews were called to a house in Hawkwell Road in Hockley, Essex, at 18:43 GMT on Christmas Eve.
They said they "quickly worked" to extinguish a "smouldering fire" in a bedroom after the pet apparently accidentally turned a hairdryer on.
The dog and its owner were treated for smoke inhalation, Essex County Fire and Rescue (ECFRS) said.
Watch manager Gary Shinn said a hairdryer was left plugged into the mains and sitting on the bed.
"We think the dog may have then jumped on the bed and turned the hairdryer on, eventually causing it to catch alight to the bedding and mattress," he said.
"The homeowner wouldn't have thought for one moment her dog would turn on the hairdryer, but unplugging something just gives you that peace of mind."
An ECFRS spokesman said the homeowner was out at the time and returned to find her dog waiting by the front door.
