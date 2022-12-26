Westcliff pub murder inquiry: Victim's family 'are broken'
- Published
The family of a man who died after reports of an attack at a pub have said their "hearts are broken".
Dave Peck, 51, died after an incident inside the Lamb and Lion pub in Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, in Essex, at about 18:40 GMT on Friday.
Alfred Turner, 44, of Station Road, has been charged with murder.
"Our hearts are broken. Dave is and always will be a much loved partner, father, son and brother," his family said in a statement.
"He has been taken from his family and friends far too soon.
"While we try to come to terms with our sudden and devastating loss, we as the family ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time."
Essex Police appealed for any information, CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to the incident.
Mr Turner has also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Mr Peck also lived in Westcliff-on-Sea.
