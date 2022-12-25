Man charged with murder after Westcliff-on-Sea pub assault
A man has been charged with murder following reports of an assault at a pub in Essex.
Police said officers were called to reports a man had been attacked inside the Lamb and Lion pub in Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, at about 18:40 GMT on Friday.
The victim died at the scene.
Alfred Turner, 44, of Station Road in the town, has been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article.
He will appear before magistrates in Chelmsford on Monday.
